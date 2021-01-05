Barnes & Noble Education to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Thomas D. Donohue, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET.

