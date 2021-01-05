Barnes & Noble Education to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Thomas D. Donohue, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET.
To listen to the webcast of this presentation, please visit investor.bned.com. The webcast presentation will be archived.
ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005118/en/
