Magnite to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, announced that Michael Barrett, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Laura Martin from Needham, at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 11th at 1:15 pm eastern time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 180 days.
About Magnite
We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project’s programmatic expertise with Telaria’s leadership in CTV. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats—including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005134/en/
