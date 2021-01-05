CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services , today announced that an RFP auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE: FE) Ohio utilities to procure full requirements service for their Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) customers. The winning PIPP supplier will be obligated to serve all of the PIPP load for the 12-month delivery period June 2021 through May 2022.

The Information Session for prospective bidders is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021. Instructions to join the Webcast session are available on the PIPP RFP Auction Information Website at www.firstenergypipprfp.com. PIPP Supplier Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted starting January 14 and are due no later than January 29. Bids from Registered Bidders will be submitted on February 8.

Additional information about the auction process can be found at the Information Website at www.firstenergypipprfp.com.

About CRA International, Inc. and its Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice

CRA is a global consulting firm specializing in litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice offers businesses, governments, bidders, and other market participants extensive experience in auction and market design, implementation, monitoring, and participation. More information about CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice is available at www.auctions.crai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005147/en/