 

FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ PIPP RFP Auction Information Sessions for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that an RFP auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE: FE) Ohio utilities to procure full requirements service for their Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) customers. The winning PIPP supplier will be obligated to serve all of the PIPP load for the 12-month delivery period June 2021 through May 2022.

The PIPP RFP auction process will be managed by PIPP RFP Manager CRA International, Inc. d/b/a Charles River Associates.

The Information Session for prospective bidders is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021. Instructions to join the Webcast session are available on the PIPP RFP Auction Information Website at www.firstenergypipprfp.com. PIPP Supplier Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted starting January 14 and are due no later than January 29. Bids from Registered Bidders will be submitted on February 8.

Additional information about the auction process can be found at the Information Website at www.firstenergypipprfp.com.

About CRA International, Inc. and its Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice

CRA is a global consulting firm specializing in litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice offers businesses, governments, bidders, and other market participants extensive experience in auction and market design, implementation, monitoring, and participation. More information about CRA’s Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice is available at www.auctions.crai.com.

CRA International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ PIPP RFP Auction Information Sessions for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, January 14, 2021 CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that an RFP auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE: FE) Ohio utilities to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2021
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity