Badger Meter Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release before the market opens on Friday January 29, 2021. Following the release, Badger Meter will hold its fourth quarter earnings conference call at 10:00am CT.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.badgermeter.com). Investors and other participants can also register for the call in advance by visiting: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6277158. After registering, instructions will be provided on how to join the call.