Dexcom to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that Kevin Sayer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an update on the company at the 39th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2021.
The live presentation, which will occur virtually, is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:40 AM EST and will be concurrently webcast.
The link to the webcast will be available on the Dexcom IR website at investors.dexcom.com by navigating to “Events and Presentations.”
About DexCom, Inc.
DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005215/en/
