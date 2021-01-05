Fiverr to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Fiverr International Ltd, (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr’s investor relations website, https://investors.fiverr.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available following the live presentation from the same website.