To kick off the new year, American Express (NYSE: AXP) is introducing new offers for U.S. Consumer, Small Business and Cobrand Card Members, as well as small merchants. Designed with customers’ current needs in mind, these offers provide support to navigate the impact of the pandemic and plan for the road ahead.

American Express Launches New Offers for U.S. Consumer, Small Business, and Cobrand Card Members and Merchants

"Last year we moved quickly to support our Card Members by delivering relevant value and services to help them navigate the uncertainties of the pandemic. As a result, we saw incredible engagement across these offers which drove increased loyalty and lower attrition levels than in 2019 across our Card Member base," said Rachel Stocks, Executive Vice President, Global Premium Products and Benefits, American Express. "As we start a new year, we’re continuing to find ways to elevate our Membership experience by adding new value to help our Card Members and small merchants make the most of their time spent at home, plan for the future, and help small businesses get back to business."

Online Shopping Perks for Consumer Platinum Card Members

79% of consumers surveyed say they have spent significantly more time shopping online in the past 12 months than ever before and 53% indicate they plan to spend more on online purchases in 2021 than in the past, according to the Amex Trendex1.

Eligible U.S. Consumer Platinum Card Members will now see even more value when they shop online, with new offers available through June 30, 2021:

Consumer Platinum Card Members can receive up to $180 back ($30/month via statement credits) on purchases made at eligible merchants with PayPal through June 30, 2021. Terms apply. Up to $1,700 in Value Through Amex Offers: Eligible Consumer Platinum Card Members 2 who had the Card as of November 1, 2020, can access up to $1,700 in statement credits after they enroll in Amex Offers with select merchants through June 30, 2021. These offers include: Avis Car Rental - Spend $250+ on eligible purchases, Get $75 back, up to two times BestBuy.com - Spend $50+ on eligible purchases, Get $50 back, up to two times Goldbelly - Spend $100+ on eligible purchases, Get $50 back, up to three times Home Chef - Spend $50+ on eligible purchases, Get $50 back, up to three times HomeDepot.com - Spend $50+ on eligible purchases, Get $50 back, up to two times Instacart - Spend $250+ on eligible purchases, Get $50 back, up to two times Samsung - Spend $1,000+ on eligible purchases, Get $200 back, one time Scribd - Spend $9.99+ on eligible purchases, Get $9.99 back, up to five times The Container Store - Spend $150+ on eligible purchases, Get $50 back, up to two times Virtual Personal Training by Equinox - Spend $780+ on eligible purchases, Get $130 back, up to five times Wine Insiders - Spend $30+ on eligible purchases, Get $30 back, up to two times 3

Back to Business Offers for Small Business Card Members