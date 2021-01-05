 

Artelo Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually between January 11-14, 2021.

A webcast of Artelo's presentation will be available on-demand as of 6:00 a.m. EDT, Monday, January 11, 2021 and will be accessible for 90 days. The webcast can be accessed here and the investor relations section of Artelo's website at https://ir.artelobio.com/.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting endogenous signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com




