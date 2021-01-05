Artelo Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually between January 11-14, 2021.



A webcast of Artelo's presentation will be available on-demand as of 6:00 a.m. EDT, Monday, January 11, 2021 and will be accessible for 90 days. The webcast can be accessed here and the investor relations section of Artelo's website at https://ir.artelobio.com/.