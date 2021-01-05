 

ShopHQ Offers Exclusive FDA-Authorized, At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

iMedia becomes first media company to offer COVID-19 testing to U.S. consumers in their homes

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMBI) television networks ShopHQ, ShopHQHealth and ShopBulldogTV have become the first and only shopping television networks to offer an FDA-authorized, at-home COVID-19 test to consumers in the United States.

The Company’s ShopHQHealth television network is squarely focused on the growing $11 billion dollar U.S. Telehealth marketplace that offers consumers health-related products and services in their own homes via interactive video, delivered to them via a cable box, the Internet, over-the-top services like Apple TV, Roku or over-the-air services from broadcasters. 

The core customer in the Telehealth space is the same core customer iMedia interacts with today, men and women who are 45 and older. The Company believes the growth in this marketplace is being driven by consumers who are seeking to purchase an advanced level of health education, products and/or services at lower costs via interactive video in their own homes. Based on these characteristics, the Company believes it is strategically situated to capture a meaningful share of this growing marketplace.

The Company officially launched its COVID-19 test on live national television on January 2nd with Dr. Terry Dubrow and broadcast it across its television networks and streamed across its associated websites and OTT Apps. iMedia is offering consumers a highly effective, Emergency Use Authorized (“EUA”), safe and reliable solution to help them combat the spread of COVID-19 from their own homes.

iMedia has partnered with Biotech Accelerated to facilitate and operate this testing program, along with P23 Labs as its FDA EUA authorized testing lab facility.

iMedia’s tests are saliva-based, rRT-PCR tests, which are the gold standard in molecular diagnostics and the most accurate type of test for COVID-19. iMedia is making it easy and affordable for its customers to test from their own homes and receive results within 48 hours.

A physician’s order is provided to the customer after a CDC-compliant health screening is completed. The collection device, which is overnighted to the lab after collection, inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus on contact, which makes the test safer for transport. Refrigerant or cold-chain processing is not required, which reduces the risk of false-negative test results. Results are then delivered through an encrypted portal via text and email. As part of the product, iMedia offer its customers a telemedicine medical review of the results with a healthcare professional.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ShopHQ Offers Exclusive FDA-Authorized, At-Home COVID-19 Tests iMedia becomes first media company to offer COVID-19 testing to U.S. consumers in their homesMINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMBI) television networks ShopHQ, ShopHQHealth and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Power REIT Acquires Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe