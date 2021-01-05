Mojave Gold’s Geologists Complete First Round of Exploration Work on 6000ha Sonora Property

Vein breccias have been mapped over several kilometers in length and are observed to obtain widths of several tens of meters. The Sonora Cooper West structure has been mapped for over 3km often reaching over 70m in width. In total, mineralized structures in the western part of the project area have been observed to extend more than 8.5 kilometers in cumulative length.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (CSE:MOJ) (OTCBB:MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”). The work completed during the month of December focused on several different priorities including stream sediment sampling, detailed geological mapping and chip sampling of mineralization. The stream sediment sampling campaign collected 261 samples dispersed throughout the entire 6000 ha property. Detailed geological mapping of two important mineralized zones (Sonora Cooper and Caracahui) was performed and included surface and underground mapping of existing adits. Combined, both zones comprise a roughly 60 ha area. Both areas display a series of veins and breccia structures that form an elongated feature that trends in a northeast-southwest direction.

Detailed mapping at 1:1000 scale was completed over approximately 30 ha of the Sonora Cooper zone. The Sonora Cooper mineralized area contains large structures often reaching over 70m in width, that were mapped in detail for over 500m along strike. Additionally, detailed underground mapping was completed over 605m length in the Sonora Cooper adit and over a 260m length of the Guadalupe adit. A total of 160 rock chip samples were collected from the underground workings.

Approximately 20 ha of the Caracahui mineralized zone was mapped at 1:1000. Mojave geologists mapped breccia-vein structures and quartz veins averaging 1.5m in width for more than 400m along strike. Combined exposure length of the breccia-veins totals over 1000m. Preliminary analytical results indicate the vein-breccia sets are enriched in gold, copper and silver. A total of 139 rock chip samples were collected from the Caracahui mineralized zone.

Mojave geologists have reported the overall size of the structures and extent of associated mineralization is much larger and more pervasive than originally anticipated. Geologists also noted finding hereto unknown historical workings on the property. Mojave geologist Christian St. Clair reports, “Having boots on the ground has allowed us to focus in on the size of the structures at play and the unexpected extent of the associated mineralization. We look forward to receiving the analytical results from our first round of samples.”