 

Mojave Gold’s Geologists Complete First Round of Exploration Work on 6000ha Sonora Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (CSE:MOJ) (OTCBB:MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”). The work completed during the month of December focused on several different priorities including stream sediment sampling, detailed geological mapping and chip sampling of mineralization. The stream sediment sampling campaign collected 261 samples dispersed throughout the entire 6000 ha property. Detailed geological mapping of two important mineralized zones (Sonora Cooper and Caracahui) was performed and included surface and underground mapping of existing adits. Combined, both zones comprise a roughly 60 ha area. Both areas display a series of veins and breccia structures that form an elongated feature that trends in a northeast-southwest direction.

Vein breccias have been mapped over several kilometers in length and are observed to obtain widths of several tens of meters. The Sonora Cooper West structure has been mapped for over 3km often reaching over 70m in width. In total, mineralized structures in the western part of the project area have been observed to extend more than 8.5 kilometers in cumulative length.

Detailed mapping at 1:1000 scale was completed over approximately 30 ha of the Sonora Cooper zone. The Sonora Cooper mineralized area contains large structures often reaching over 70m in width, that were mapped in detail for over 500m along strike. Additionally, detailed underground mapping was completed over 605m length in the Sonora Cooper adit and over a 260m length of the Guadalupe adit. A total of 160 rock chip samples were collected from the underground workings.

Approximately 20 ha of the Caracahui mineralized zone was mapped at 1:1000. Mojave geologists mapped breccia-vein structures and quartz veins averaging 1.5m in width for more than 400m along strike. Combined exposure length of the breccia-veins totals over 1000m. Preliminary analytical results indicate the vein-breccia sets are enriched in gold, copper and silver. A total of 139 rock chip samples were collected from the Caracahui mineralized zone.

Mojave geologists have reported the overall size of the structures and extent of associated mineralization is much larger and more pervasive than originally anticipated. Geologists also noted finding hereto unknown historical workings on the property. Mojave geologist Christian St. Clair reports, “Having boots on the ground has allowed us to focus in on the size of the structures at play and the unexpected extent of the associated mineralization. We look forward to receiving the analytical results from our first round of samples.”

Seite 1 von 2
Mojave Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mojave Gold’s Geologists Complete First Round of Exploration Work on 6000ha Sonora Property VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (CSE:MOJ) (OTCBB:MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”). The work completed during the month of December focused on several different priorities including stream sediment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Power REIT Acquires Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:50 Uhr
Mojave Gold Corp. Filing Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2020 and the 3 Month Period Ended November 30, 2020 After Due Date
07.12.20
Mojave Enters Into Option Agreement With Minerales De Tarachi S. De R.L. De C.V.