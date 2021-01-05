Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Promotes Matthew Demchyk to Chief Investment Officer

WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (“GLPI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced today that Matthew Demchyk has been named Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Demchyk’s new role is effective immediately and he will report directly to GLPI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Carlino.

Peter Carlino stated, “Matthew is a talented executive with a deep understanding of the public REIT space and the capital markets. Since joining GLPI, he has distinguished himself as a creative strategic thinker, thoughtful steward of our balance sheet, and prudent allocator of capital. His differentiated background and ability to work constructively with our executive team has proven invaluable during these unprecedented times, as evidenced by the instrumental role he has played in conceptualizing and structuring the innovative Tropicana transaction with Penn National. In the Chief Investment Officer role, Matthew’s unique skillset and unwavering focus on long-term value creation will greatly benefit GLPI’s shareholders.”

As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Demchyk will lead GLPI’s investment strategy and be responsible for capital allocation, the evaluation of opportunities outside of the gaming sector, and the development of strategic relationships. Prior to joining GLPI, Mr. Demchyk was with Millennium Partners, where he served as Portfolio Manager of Real Estate Securities for over 9 years. Before Millennium, he oversaw a REIT investment strategy at Carlson Capital. He began his career at CenterSquare Investment Management, a leading REIT-dedicated asset manager, where he helped lead the team as Assistant Portfolio Manager.

Matthew graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a concentration in honors studies from Villanova University, where he majored in Finance. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.