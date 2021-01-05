 

Aleafia Health Announces Intention to Repay $25M Convertible Debenture with Cash

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

  • Repayment provides greater operational flexibility to build on record cannabis revenue realized in Q4 2020
  • Results in $2M reduction in annual interest payments

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to repay in cash its 8% unsecured convertible debt (the “Convertible Debt”) which matures on February 2, 2021. The Convertible Debt was issued by Emblem Corp. on February 2, 2018, and Emblem was acquired by the Company on March 14, 2019.

The Company currently has no materially significant senior secured debt, and its facilities are fully unencumbered, providing further flexibility for additional financing if necessary. The repayment will result in a $2 million reduction in annual interest expenses.

“Through continued fiscal discipline over the course of 2020 and our focus on sustainable growth, we are in a position to eliminate near-term debt. We believe that this approach benefits shareholders and clears the path for continued growth in 2021,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

“The path we’ve taken is now delivering clear results, achieving record cannabis revenue in our recently completed fourth quarter. We look forward to building on the quarter’s robust sales growth across every cannabis sales channel, including domestic medical, adult-use, wholesale, and international.”

For Investor & Media Relations:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations
1-833-879-2533
IR@AleafiaHealth.com
LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.


Disclaimer

