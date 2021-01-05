 

New Data Published in Gastroenterology Demonstrate the Power of Fluidigm’s Imaging Mass Cytometry on the Hyperion Imaging System to Identify Novel Targets for Pancreatic Cancer Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

Study Highlighting IMC Application in Both Protein and RNA Detection Conducted by Researchers at Fluidigm Center of Excellence for Imaging Mass Cytometry at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced the publication of a new study led by Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center that further validates the potential for Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC) on the Hyperion Imaging System to provide new insights into the interactions between pancreatic tumor cells and the immune system and to identify novel targets for therapeutic intervention.

The study also highlights the application of IMC in both protein and RNA detection, a capability that is extremely valuable for investigators studying the biological processes in single cells and precious tissue samples. The study data have been published in the journal Gastroenterology.

A Fluidigm Center of Excellence for Imaging Mass Cytometry (CoE) was established at Georgetown Lombardi in early 2020. The Fluidigm CoE program accelerates adoption of mass cytometry through the development of new highly multiplexed panels for the study of cancer, immuno-oncology and immune-mediated diseases.  

Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. The team led by Georgetown Lombardi partnered with Fluidigm Therapeutic Insights Services (TIS) to conduct the study, which combined IMC with RNAscope Technology.

Researchers at Georgetown Lombardi, Georgetown University, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, University of California, Merced, University of California, Davis, STCube Pharmaceuticals and Fluidigm used 12 distinct IMC probes to conduct RNAscope analysis on normal and diseased pancreatic cells and to evaluate interactions between these cells and cells of the immune system. RNAscope is a novel in situ hybridization assay for detection of target RNA within intact cells, and this publication is the first to report its use in a multiplexed fashion with 12 different probes, enabling simultaneous evaluation of multiple targets of interest and generating richer datasets.  

Seite 1 von 4
Fluidigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Data Published in Gastroenterology Demonstrate the Power of Fluidigm’s Imaging Mass Cytometry on the Hyperion Imaging System to Identify Novel Targets for Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Study Highlighting IMC Application in Both Protein and RNA Detection Conducted by Researchers at Fluidigm Center of Excellence for Imaging Mass Cytometry at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Power REIT Acquires Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Dr. Ana K. Stankovic, MD, PhD, Appointed to Fluidigm Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
15
Profiteur von Covid19 mit 200% Potenzial