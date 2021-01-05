DSG Global, Inc. Subsidiary Imperium Motors’ EV Bus and Motor Home Division Introduces Exclusive Availability of Skywell K-15 Box Truck to North American Market

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) via its subsidiary Imperium Motors’ EV Bus and Motor Home division announces the exclusive North American availability of Skywell’s K-15 electric box truck.

Skywell K-15 to be the First of Multiple Skywell EV Products Exclusively Marketed in North America Through Imperium Motors

Featuring an all-electric drive train and the flexibility to be built out as a box truck, flatbed or stake bed body EV, Skywell’s K-15 competes in the low cab forward truck market as an environmentally responsible alternative to diesel or gasoline vehicles. The K-15 boasts an NEDC estimated mileage range of up to 250 miles per charge, offers DC fast charging and an attractive standard feature package.

“Pricing, quality, safety, and economics makes Imperium’s new K-15 offering one of the best vehicles in its class,” said William Rex, president of Imperium’s Bus and Commercial Division. “The high demand for commercial electric vehicles in 2021 has already begun and we believe this Skywell model leads the way in overall value in the commercial EV market.”

Skywell offers a wide range of EVs, including SUVs, city buses, coaches, passenger and cargo vans, truck and municipal vehicles, many of which will be exclusively offered via Imperium Motors throughout North America.

“Our Skywell team looks forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Imperium Motor Corp,” added Mr. Thomas Zhu, manager, division export sales, Skywell New Energy Automotive Group.

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is an EV sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course’s fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS’s unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/