Fortress Biotech to Participate in Three January 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event: The company will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference on Wednesday, January 6 through Friday, January 8 and Monday, January 11 through Thursday, January 14, 2021. 2021 CTIC 5 th Healthcare Investment Digital Summit: The company will present on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Healthcare Investment Digital Summit: The company will present on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. EST. H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference: The company’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on Fortress’ website beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. EST and will remain available on the Events page under the News & Media section of Fortress’ website: www.fortressbiotech.com for approximately 30 days following the presentation.



About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte’s 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500, annual rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has five marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a subsidiary of Cipla Limited), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.