Myovant Sciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that David Marek, chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. Pacific Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com.