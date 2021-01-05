PlantX Launches Baby Products Vertical with Else Nutrition

The addition of plant-based baby formula allows PlantX to further expand its category verticals. Else Nutrition’s baby formula will be the first product available to order in the new baby products section of the Company’s U.S. ecommerce platform, https://plantx.com/brand/else-nutrition/ .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — PlantX Life Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ PlantX ”) (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s U.S. ecommerce platform www.PlantX.com will begin featuring baby formula products from Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (“ Else Nutrition ”) (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL).

“We are thrilled to be listed on the PlantX platform. Joining this innovative online platform solely dedicated to plant-based companies aligns perfectly with our mission to bring clean label and sustainable plant-based options for parents to nourish their infants,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and co-founder of Else Nutrition. “We are proud to be part of a platform of like-minded, purpose-driven brands and raising awareness for plant-based nutrition and its benefits to a growing segment of consumers. This will help bolster Else Nutrition’s presence in both North America and Europe.”

The North America baby food and infant formula market continues to grow as new products are introduced, such as those announced by Else Nutrition and PlantX. According to IMARC Group, the market is expected to reach a value of US$16.6 billion by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% over the next five years.

Else Nutrition was founded to better serve children with allergies, intolerances and dietary restrictions as well as families who seek plant-based clean nutrition for their babies and toddlers. The plant-based baby formula contains natural and organic ingredients to create a sustainable upbringing for children that is free from dairy, GMOs, corn syrup and gluten. Intended for babies 12 months and older, the formula is made with primarily almonds, buckwheat and tapioca in addition to 20 vitamins and minerals to support growth and development at an early age.