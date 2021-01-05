 

Genesis HealthCare Announces Leadership Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

George V. Hager, Jr. Retires as CEO and Director
Board of Directors Appoints Current Chairman, Robert H. Fish as New CEO

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis, or the Company) (NYSE:GEN), one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, announced today that George V. Hager, Jr. has decided to retire as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director. Genesis’ Board of Directors has appointed the Company’s current Chairman of the Board, Robert (“Bob”) H. Fish as CEO, effective today, January 5, 2021. Bob will remain Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Fish, a member of the Genesis Board of Directors since 2013 and Chairman since 2017, has extensive experience as a healthcare company executive, including significant experience in the long-term care industry. Mr. Hager will continue in a senior advisory role to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“The Board and I would like to thank George for 28 years of unwavering leadership and tireless commitment and service to the Company, its employees, patients, residents and families, and to the entire post-acute industry,” said Mr. Fish. “We are pleased that George will serve as a senior advisor to me and the Board of Directors, assisting with the transition, ongoing restructuring efforts and continued advocacy for the Company and the industry.”

“We are fortunate to have Bob step in as a leader with significant experience both inside and outside of Genesis. He brings expertise and continuity essential to Genesis as we continue to navigate the impact of COVID-19 and explore avenues to strengthen the Company financially,” said Mr. Hager. “It has been my honor to serve and lead this Company over the last 17 years. I would like to thank the senior management team as well as our Center leaders and caregivers for their dedication and commitment to Genesis and our patients, residents and families. I am also proud to have had the opportunity to bring our founder, Michael R. Walker’s, vision to fruition these many years,” continued Mr. Hager.

“I am pleased to become Genesis’ Chief Executive Officer and am excited to lead the Company as we look to emerge from the pandemic and navigate to recovery,” said Mr. Fish. “I look forward to sharing my vision and direction for the Company in the coming months.”

Mr. Fish has a long history with Genesis and its predecessor companies Genesis HealthCare Corp. and Genesis Health Ventures, Inc. He has served on its current Board of Directors since 2013 when he joined Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc. as CEO until its merger with Genesis in 2015. Additionally, from 2003 to 2007, he served as Lead Director of Genesis HealthCare Corp., and from 2002 to 2003 he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Health Ventures, Inc. During his career, Mr. Fish has served as Chairman, President or CEO of several other healthcare companies. Most recently, from 2018 to July 2020, he served as President, CEO and Director of Quorum Health Corporation, a publicly held operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services. From 2008 to 2012, he served as Chairman of REACH Medical Holdings, a regional air medical transport company, from 2005 to 2006 he served as Executive Chairman of Coram, Inc., a large home infusion provider. Previously, Mr. Fish served as President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Joseph Health System—Sonoma County and Valleycare Health System, both regional hospital systems in Northern California.

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 325 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China.  References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

Genesis Healthcare Contact:
Investor Relations
610-925-2000


Genesis Healthcare Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genesis HealthCare Announces Leadership Change George V. Hager, Jr. Retires as CEO and DirectorBoard of Directors Appoints Current Chairman, Robert H. Fish as New CEO KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis, or the Company) (NYSE:GEN), one of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Power REIT Acquires Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Franklin Woods Center Among the First Long-Term Care Facilities in Maryland to Vaccinate Residents and Healthcare Workers
18.12.20
‘Vials of Hope’ Arrive at Genesis HealthCare-Affiliated Reservoir Center as Nursing Home Residents and Healthcare Workers Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations in Connecticut
17.12.20
Silver Lake Center, Affiliated with Genesis HealthCare, Among the First Long-Term Care Facilities in the U.S. to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine to Frontline Healthcare Workers