 

Emerald Bioscience to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Investor Conference

San Diego, Calif, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated, proprietary cannabinoid derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet needs, announced today that Punit Dhillon, CEO, Emerald Bioscience will be presenting at the KCSA Cannabis Investor Conference on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event: KCSA Cannabis Investor Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021
Presentation Time: 2:30 – 3:00 PM ET

This will be an interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://bit.ly/3ngFk5v.

About Emerald Bioscience, Inc.

Emerald Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of differentiated, proprietary cannabinoid derived molecules for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead molecule, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated potential as a new class of therapy to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or elevated intraocular pressure that is superior to currently available drugs. For more information, visit www.emeraldbio.life

CONTACT
Karam Takhar
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Email: ir@emeraldbio.life
Phone: +1-949-336-3437

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, relocation of corporate headquarters, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Emerald may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Emerald’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Emerald disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


