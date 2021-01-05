 

Workday Co-Founder and Co-CEO Aneel Bhusri to Present Virtually at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021

05.01.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO of Workday, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conference takes place.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 45 percent of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

2021. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:
Justin Furby
ir@workday.com

Media Contact: 
Nina Oestlien
media@workday.com


