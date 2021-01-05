Workday Co-Founder and Co-CEO Aneel Bhusri to Present Virtually at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and co-CEO of Workday, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here .



A replay of the presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conference takes place.