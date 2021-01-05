Noodles & Company to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in January.



On Monday, January 11, 2021, the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. Noodles’ discussion will begin at 12:30 PM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Noodles & Company website. To access the webcast, please visit www.noodles.com under the “Investor Relations” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.