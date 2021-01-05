Aktia Bank Plc Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén
Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
5 January 2021 at 3.30 p.m.
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hammarén, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20210105095650_45
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-01-04
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,512 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,512 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels
everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ
approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are
listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.
