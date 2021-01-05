 

A.I.S. Resources Preliminary Radar Geophysics shows prospective geological structures at Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces that the initial results from the Deep Ground Penetrating Radar of the Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Property have been received. Response anomalies are evident in the preliminary results with early output provided by LozaRadar in a colored 2D section set out below. The strong near surface response is yet to be fully interpreted, however, early data analysis suggests the existence of a shallow channel development that may be gold bearing.

Phillip Thomas CEO commented, “Denis Walsh, our Chief Geologist, and I are delighted with the initial results achieved so far and the structures shown by the radar. Fosterville hosts three distinct mineralization styles: (a) refractory gold in fine-grained arsenopyrite (b) visible gold hosted in fault-controlled quartz-carbonate veins associated with stibnite mineralization, and (c) vein-hosted visible gold with little or no associated stibnite. We are seeking to identify styles or variations of (b) or (c) from the data interpreted so far. This is an important phase in the exploration program and drilling will prove up our mineralisation model.”

Ordovician basement contact is thought to be represented in part by the aquamarine-grey/yellow contrast depicted in the section below. This means that any reefs or quartz veins containing gold are shallow and less than 25 metres. This is one of the five lines of radar completed. The remaining data is expected to be received in January 2021.

Fig. 1 – https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cff7d0cf-482a-4334 ... 

The primary target on the Toolleen tenement EL006001 is Ordovician aged meta-sediments common in the Fosterville area. The setting of EL006001 is located within a favorable structural framework within the Bendigo Zone which hosts the Fosterville deposit. Rocks of the approximately the same age also mapped in various positions across EL006001. Fosterville is principally related to a series of NNW trending reverse faults in the hanging wall of the regional Redesdale Fault whilst 12km to the east Toolleen, is located in the hanging wall of the Heathcote-Mount William fault zone understood from government seismic data to be a significant west dipping thrust.

