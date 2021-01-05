A.I.S. Resources Preliminary Radar Geophysics shows prospective geological structures at Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces that the initial results from the Deep Ground Penetrating Radar of the Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Property have been received. Response anomalies are evident in the preliminary results with early output provided by LozaRadar in a colored 2D section set out below. The strong near surface response is yet to be fully interpreted, however, early data analysis suggests the existence of a shallow channel development that may be gold bearing.



Phillip Thomas CEO commented, “Denis Walsh, our Chief Geologist, and I are delighted with the initial results achieved so far and the structures shown by the radar. Fosterville hosts three distinct mineralization styles: (a) refractory gold in fine-grained arsenopyrite (b) visible gold hosted in fault-controlled quartz-carbonate veins associated with stibnite mineralization, and (c) vein-hosted visible gold with little or no associated stibnite. We are seeking to identify styles or variations of (b) or (c) from the data interpreted so far. This is an important phase in the exploration program and drilling will prove up our mineralisation model.”