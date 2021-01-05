 

Orezone Selects Lycopodium as EPCM Contractor and Provides Bomboré Project Development Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is pleased to announce that it has taken several key steps in advancing its 90% owned Bomboré Gold Project towards project construction. Highlights include:

  • EPCM Award: The Company has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPCM”) contract to Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd. (“Lycopodium”), a company with an excellent track record of delivering projects on time and on budget in West Africa. First gold is scheduled for early
    Q3-2022.

  • Phase I Resettlement Action Plan (“RAP”): All villages and infrastructure have now been completed. Relocation of households is proceeding smoothly with relocation substantially complete. This opens access to all areas required for the preparation of the process plant, surface infrastructure, and key mining areas including the Off-Channel Reservoir and tailings storage facility. For pictures of the Phase I RAP, please visit Orezone’s photo gallery link.

  • Mining Contract: The Company has undertaken a competitive tender process including bidder site visits and a detailed assessment of proposals received. The Company plans to award the open pit mining contract in early 2021 to allow for contractor mobilization, site establishment, and commencement of pre-production mining by the end of Q1-2021.

  • Power Plant: Bids for the Build-Own-Operate power plant have recently been received from companies specializing in providing power solutions in West Africa. The Company expects to award this contract in Q1-2021.

  • Project Financing: Negotiations for conventional project debt covering a major portion of the project construction budget are advancing rapidly and smoothly. Site visits have been completed and a non-binding term sheet was signed in December. The Company expects an announcement of binding debt commitments later this month.

Patrick Downey, President and CEO, stated, “Awarding the EPCM contract to Lycopodium is a key step to ensure the continued successful development and construction of the Bomboré project. With more than 12 mines built in West Africa, Lycopodium’s track record of building efficient mines on time and on budget is unparalleled. Lycopodium is very familiar with Bomboré, having performed the 2018 Feasibility Study, the 2019 Updated Feasibility Study, and the previously completed front-end engineering and design. Lycopodium will be able to immediately build on its past work and progress the project in a cost effective and timely manner. Having our full owner’s team in place early has added tremendous value during our bid review process. We are looking forward to starting construction on our path to becoming the next significant gold producer in Burkina Faso with first gold scheduled for early Q3-2022.   In that regard, I also look forward to announcing our project debt package later this month.”

Seite 1 von 3
Orezone Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orezone Selects Lycopodium as EPCM Contractor and Provides Bomboré Project Development Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is pleased to announce that it has taken several key steps in advancing its 90% owned Bomboré Gold Project towards project …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Power REIT Acquires Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Original-Research: Pasofino Gold Ltd. (von hanseatic stock publishing UG (haf...
10.12.20
Orezone Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
21
Orezone Gold AISC Costs $746/oz für das Bomboré Goldprojekt