Albireo to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect and LifeSci Advisors Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference to be held January 11-14, 2021 and the LifeSci Advisors 10th Annual Corporate Access Event to be held January 6-14, 2021.



The virtual LifeSci Advisors event presentation will be live at 12:00 pm EST on January 8, 2021 from the Albireo Media and Investors page ir.albireopharma.com and the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat will be available beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 also at ir.albireopharma.com. Both sessions will be archived and available for replay on Albireo’s website for two weeks following the events.