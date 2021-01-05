 

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will present at the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference, Inc. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

The live audio webcast along with the accompanying presentation will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener, Swerve, Pure Via, Equal and Canderel. With food playing a central role in people’s health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands’ innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Our world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand our portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. We are committed to helping people enjoy life’s everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. For more information on how we "Open a World of Goodness,” please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:
Whole Earth Brands
312-840-5001
investor@wholeearthbrands.com

ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:

Wyecomm
Penny Kozakos
202-390-4409
Penny.Kozakos@wyecomm.com


