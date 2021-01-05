Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will present at the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference, Inc. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.



The live audio webcast along with the accompanying presentation will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.