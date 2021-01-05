Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Annual General Meeting of RTX to be held on 28 January 2021 Noerresundby, Denmark, 5 January 2021Announcement no. 01/2021 Enclosed please find a notice convening the Annual General Meeting of RTX to be held on Thursday 28 January 2021 at 3.00 pm at the Company’s address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby. …



