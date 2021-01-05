Annual General Meeting of RTX to be held on 28 January 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.01.2021, 14:58 | 35 | 0 |
Noerresundby, Denmark, 5 January 2021
Announcement no. 01/2021
Enclosed please find a notice convening the Annual General Meeting of RTX to be held on Thursday 28 January 2021 at 3.00 pm at the Company’s address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby.
Best regards,
RTX A/S
Peter
Røpke
CEO
Questions and further information:
Peter Røpke, CEO, tel. +45 96 32 23 00
Please visit RTX’s website at: www.rtx.dk
Attachment
RTX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0