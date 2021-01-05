Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Broadens Offerings to Include CBN and CBG as Part of Company’s Updated Brand Strategy

“When we founded HempMeds a decade ago, we were helping to create the entire CBD category. Since then, CBD has become the booming industry that we expected and acceptance for cannabinoids has come an incredibly long way in the last few years,” said HempMeds Co-Founder Michelle Sides. “While our flagship RSHO products remain popular, we recognized it was time to expand alongside the industry and broaden our offerings as part of the company’s exciting new direction. We are confident that consumers will be excited about our new CBG and CBN products.”

SAN DIEGO, CA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds has launched its first-ever products containing cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabinol (CBN) as part of the Company’s recently updated brand strategy.

Each 12-ounce bottle of HempMeds’ RSHO Calm Support is formulated to promote overall relaxation with 300 mg of CBN, 2,000 mg of CBD and 300 mg of Piperine, naturally derived from black pepper, to increase bioavailability.

For those looking for an additional boost of focus, each 12-ounce bottle of RSHO Focus Support offers 1,500 mg of CBD, 1,500 mg of CBG and 300 mg of Piperine.

“It is amazing to think that there are over 100 lesser-known minor cannabinoids in the cannabis plant, each with its own potential benefits. With minor cannabinoids like CBG and CBN growing in popularity, they will likely take over more and more of the expected $47.2 billion global cannabis market. We look forward to continuing to expand and evolve our offerings in response to consumer demand, starting with these new products,” said HempMeds CEO Raul Elizalde.

To learn more about these products and/or purchase them, please visit https://hempmedspx.com/shop/.

About HempMeds

Founded in 2012, HempMeds was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil and Dixie Botanicals, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.