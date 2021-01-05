FAT Brands Enters France with Development Deal, Bringing Fatburger to Paris

All-American burger favorite set to open two units in Paris within the next two years



Paris, France, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger and eight other restaurant concepts, announces a multi-unit development deal which will bring Fatburger to France for the first time. In partnership with BGH Investments, SARL, the deal is set to include the opening of two new locations in Paris within the next eighteen months.

“Fatburger has been widely successful internationally over the years so it was only a matter of time before we entered France,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “American fare continues to perform well abroad and we look forward to bringing our iconic brand experience to the heart of France, Paris, providing our food offerings to locals and tourists alike.”