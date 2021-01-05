 

Churchill Downs Incorporated Rebrands BetAmerica Sportsbook and iGaming Platform to TwinSpires

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today it will move to a single brand strategy for its online wagering segment by rebranding the Company’s sportsbook and iGaming platform as TwinSpires.

The brand transition from BetAmerica to TwinSpires will begin with CDI’s online sportsbook and iGaming launch in Michigan later this month, pending final regulatory approval. BetAmerica retail and online sportsbooks operating in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will also transition to the TwinSpires brand during the first half of this year.

The TwinSpires brand has been utilized by CDI’s online pari-mutuel wagering business since 2007. TwinSpires is widely recognized within the online betting world for its access to premier world-wide horse racing content, nearly 150 years of wagering history for handicapping races and unique customer experiences at the Kentucky Derby. TwinSpires players will continue to enjoy the same internally-developed, industry-leading technology platform for horse racing wagering and exceptional customer service to which they’ve become accustomed. For online sports betting and iGaming, customers will experience a new technology platform powered by GAN Limited and Kambi Group PLC.

“Our TwinSpires brand has consistently delivered over 13 years and is associated with more than a century of wagering experience. That history and heritage offers a unique point of difference in a competitive space,” said Bill Mudd, President and Chief Operating Officer of CDI. “We remain focused on building a profitable sports betting and iGaming business that provides our customers with an integrated experience alongside our horse racing wagering platform. The transition to TwinSpires not only generates marketing efficiencies, but also allows us to deliver a more complete overall experience to our growing online wagering customer base.”

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues in Kentucky: Derby City Gaming; Oak Grove Racing, Gaming, and Hotel; and Newport Racing and Gaming. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online horse race wagering, online sportsbook and iGaming platforms in the U.S. We are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

