EnWave Sells Second Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine to Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. Naera Snacks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V: ENW | FSE: E4U) (“EnWave” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed an Equipment Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. “Naera Snacks” to deliver a second 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration machine. This REV machine will double Naera Snacks’ manufacturing capacity to produce premium dried snacks using healthy Icelandic ingredients. EnWave expects to commission the second 10kW REV machine at Naera Snacks’ facility in Iceland before April 2021.



Naera Snacks holds the exclusive right to process a variety of unique and healthy, sustainable food products in Iceland using the Company’s patented dehydration technology. Some of these premium products include dairy products, seafood, meat, microalgae, seaweed, and various herbs, berries, and plant native to the Icelandic region. This range of REV dried products are intended to be sold both as ingredients and as retail consumer products for export. The first two class of products launched commercially by Naera Snacks are crunchy Icelandic cheese and Skyr snacks and unique seafood-based snacks will be launched in Q2 of 2021.