EnWave Sells Second Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine to Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. Naera Snacks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V: ENW | FSE: E4U) (“EnWave” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed an
Equipment Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. “Naera Snacks” to deliver a second 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration machine. This REV machine will
double Naera Snacks’ manufacturing capacity to produce premium dried snacks using healthy Icelandic ingredients. EnWave expects to commission the second 10kW REV machine at Naera Snacks’ facility
in Iceland before April 2021.
Naera Snacks holds the exclusive right to process a variety of unique and healthy, sustainable food products in Iceland using the Company’s patented dehydration technology. Some of these premium products include dairy products, seafood, meat, microalgae, seaweed, and various herbs, berries, and plant native to the Icelandic region. This range of REV dried products are intended to be sold both as ingredients and as retail consumer products for export. The first two class of products launched commercially by Naera Snacks are crunchy Icelandic cheese and Skyr snacks and unique seafood-based snacks will be launched in Q2 of 2021.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b614d732-4b2f-400e ...
EnWave's patented REV technology is currently being used by over forty companies in twenty countries across three industry verticals: food, cannabis and pharmaceuticals. Drying takes place under vacuum, which allows for a swift, controllable, low-temperature process that uniformly removes moisture from food, cannabis and pharmaceutical products in an economical manner. The technology’s unique ability to transform organic materials into value-add, premium shelf-stable formats is what sets REV apart from competing dehydration technologies.
About Responsible Foods d.b.a. Naera Snacks
Responsible Foods is an Icelandic innovative healthy start-up snack food company located in an innovation hub in the Reykjavik downtown harbor area in Iceland. Responsible Foods has developed new disruptive and innovative healthy functional snack food products under the brand name Næra, which means to nourish (nai:ra / verb). The snacks are based on healthy, authentic, clean natural Icelandic ingredients rooted in centuries of Icelandic Viking traditions.
0 Kommentare