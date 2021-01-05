 

EnWave Sells Second Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine to Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. Naera Snacks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 15:00  |  103   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V: ENW | FSE: E4U) (“EnWave” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed an Equipment Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. “Naera Snacks” to deliver a second 10kW Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration machine. This REV machine will double Naera Snacks’ manufacturing capacity to produce premium dried snacks using healthy Icelandic ingredients. EnWave expects to commission the second 10kW REV machine at Naera Snacks’ facility in Iceland before April 2021.

Naera Snacks holds the exclusive right to process a variety of unique and healthy, sustainable food products in Iceland using the Company’s patented dehydration technology. Some of these premium products include dairy products, seafood, meat, microalgae, seaweed, and various herbs, berries, and plant native to the Icelandic region. This range of REV dried products are intended to be sold both as ingredients and as retail consumer products for export. The first two class of products launched commercially by Naera Snacks are crunchy Icelandic cheese and Skyr snacks and unique seafood-based snacks will be launched in Q2 of 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b614d732-4b2f-400e ...

EnWave's patented REV technology is currently being used by over forty companies in twenty countries across three industry verticals: food, cannabis and pharmaceuticals. Drying takes place under vacuum, which allows for a swift, controllable, low-temperature process that uniformly removes moisture from food, cannabis and pharmaceutical products in an economical manner. The technology’s unique ability to transform organic materials into value-add, premium shelf-stable formats is what sets REV apart from competing dehydration technologies.

About Responsible Foods d.b.a. Naera Snacks
Responsible Foods is an Icelandic innovative healthy start-up snack food company located in an innovation hub in the Reykjavik downtown harbor area in Iceland. Responsible Foods has developed new disruptive and innovative healthy functional snack food products under the brand name Næra, which means to nourish (nai:ra / verb). The snacks are based on healthy, authentic, clean natural Icelandic ingredients rooted in centuries of Icelandic Viking traditions.

Seite 1 von 3
Enwave Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnWave Sells Second Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine to Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. Naera Snacks VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EnWave Corporation (TSX-V: ENW | FSE: E4U) (“EnWave” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed an Equipment Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Responsible Foods Ehf …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
EnWave verkauft zweite REV Strahlungsenergie-Vakuummaschine an Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. Naera Snacks
21.12.20
EnWave gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Jahr 2020 bekannt
21.12.20
EnWave Announces Fourth Quarter and 2020 Annual Results
11.12.20
EnWave to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 18, 2020 and Host Investor Conference Call
08.12.20
EnWave's Terpene Max REV Trocknungsprozess übertrifft Industriedurchschnitt für raumgetrocknetes Cannabis
08.12.20
EnWave’s Terpene Max REV Drying Process Surpasses Industry Averages for Room Dried Cannabis

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
3.238
ENWAVE CORPORATION mit grosser Zukunft?!