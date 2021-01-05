 

Progyny, Inc. to Present at the 39th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced that David Schlanger, Progyny’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3:40 P.M. Eastern Time. Following the presentation, Pete Anevski, Progyny’s President and COO, and Mark Livingston, Progyny’s Chief Financial Officer, will join Mr. Schlanger for a breakout session.

A live audiocast and replay of both the presentation and the breakout session will be available from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s website at http://investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny
Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so. 

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

For Further Information, Please Contact:
Investors:
James Hart
investors@progyny.com

Media:
Selena Yang
media@progyny.com


