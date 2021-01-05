PDS Biotech Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo will be presenting at H.C. Wainwright’s BioConnect virtual conference. PDS Biotech’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning January 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM ET and can be accessed online here.



A replay of the presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.