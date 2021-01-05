ORBCOMM to Participate at the 23rd Annual needham Virtual Growth Conference

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Mr. Milcos is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.



Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Needham representative. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.orbcomm.com.