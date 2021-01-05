 

ORBCOMM to Participate at the 23rd Annual needham Virtual Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 15:00  |  53   |   |   

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Mr. Milcos is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Needham representative. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.orbcomm.com.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Contacts
Investor Inquiries:                                                    
Aly Bonilla                                                                
Vice President, Investor Relations                            
ORBCOMM Inc.       
703-433-6360                                    
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com 		Media Inquiries:
Michelle Ferris
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6516
ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com

Orbcomm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORBCOMM to Participate at the 23rd Annual needham Virtual Growth Conference ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the 23rd Annual …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
ORBCOMM to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
22.12.20
ORBCOMM Wins 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award From Internet Telephony Magazine
17.12.20
Lloyd’s List Intelligence Extends Partnership With ORBCOMM for Satellite AIS Data
16.12.20
ORBCOMM Named to Food Logistics 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers
15.12.20
Transgourmet Switzerland Selects ORBCOMM’s Integrated Truck Management and Temperature Compliance Solutions for Their Vehicle Fleet
11.12.20
ORBCOMM Wins $45.6 Million Single-Award, Multi-Year Contract With the U.S. Army
10.12.20
ORBCOMM Poised to Support Its Transportation Customers in Global COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
08.12.20
UPDATE - ORBCOMM Introduces New Satellite as an Accessory for Asset Tracking and Monitoring Devices
08.12.20
Orbcomm Introduces New Satellite as an Accessory for Asset Tracking and Monitoring Devices