GeoVax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Conference

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning at 6:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, January 11, 2021, through close of business January 14, 2021. For those interested in viewing Mr. Dodd’s presentation, registration can be accessed here .

The Company also announced that it will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered biopharmaceutical companies, investors and other interested parties through the one-on-one partnering system hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) during the J.P. Morgan conference week January 11-15, 2021. Registration can be accessed here.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancers using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying multiple vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within (in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector. The goal of the GeoVax technology (GV-MVA-VLPTM) is to provide high efficacy in a single dose, without the need for additional immune response components (“adjuvants”), strong durability (“minimizing the need for boosters”), the highly-validated safety of MVA, minimal refrigeration requirements, and cost-effective manufacturing.