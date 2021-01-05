Primoris Services Corporation Reorganizes Business Units and Segment Reporting Structure to Support Growth Opportunities

DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM), (“Primoris” or the “Company”), a leading provider of specialty contracting services in North America, today announced it will reorganize its reporting structure to streamline its operations and enhance the Company’s growth potential. Beginning with the first quarter of 2021, Primoris will consolidate certain operating segments, which will result in a reduction of operating segments from five to three. The three reorganized segments will be: Utilities, Energy and Pipeline Services.



The new Utilities Segment will be the consolidation of the Company's Utilities and Distribution segment and the Transmission and Distribution segment. It will also expand its Telecom Services with the pending Future Infrastructure Holding, LLC ("Future Infrastructure") acquisition.





The new Energy Segment, which was named to better reflect the breadth of its market, will be the consolidation of the Power, Industrial and Engineering segment and the Civil segment.





The Pipeline Services Segment will be the new name for the Pipeline and Underground segment and will retain its current structure.



Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris, said, “With the acquisition of Future Infrastructure, we had an opportunity to review the organizational structure of our operations and streamline it to function more efficiently and take better advantage of collaboration and cross-selling opportunities not only in our Utilities Segment, but in our other markets as well.”

