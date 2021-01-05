 

Primoris Services Corporation Reorganizes Business Units and Segment Reporting Structure to Support Growth Opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 15:00  |  98   |   |   

DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM), (“Primoris” or the “Company”), a leading provider of specialty contracting services in North America, today announced it will reorganize its reporting structure to streamline its operations and enhance the Company’s growth potential. Beginning with the first quarter of 2021, Primoris will consolidate certain operating segments, which will result in a reduction of operating segments from five to three. The three reorganized segments will be: Utilities, Energy and Pipeline Services.

  • The new Utilities Segment will be the consolidation of the Company’s Utilities and Distribution segment and the Transmission and Distribution segment. It will also expand its Telecom Services with the pending Future Infrastructure Holding, LLC (“Future Infrastructure”) acquisition.

  • The new Energy Segment, which was named to better reflect the breadth of its market, will be the consolidation of the Power, Industrial and Engineering segment and the Civil segment.

  • The Pipeline Services Segment will be the new name for the Pipeline and Underground segment and will retain its current structure.

Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris, said, “With the acquisition of Future Infrastructure, we had an opportunity to review the organizational structure of our operations and streamline it to function more efficiently and take better advantage of collaboration and cross-selling opportunities not only in our Utilities Segment, but in our other markets as well.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements give the current expectations of the Company’s management. Words such as “could,” “will,” “may,” “assume,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or “project” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this release include the Company’s expectations regarding the consummation of the transactions described herein.

Seite 1 von 2


Primoris Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Primoris Services Corporation Reorganizes Business Units and Segment Reporting Structure to Support Growth Opportunities DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM), (“Primoris” or the “Company”), a leading provider of specialty contracting services in North America, today announced it will reorganize its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Primoris Services Corporation Announces a Solar Award of Approximately $100 Million
28.12.20
Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the CJS Securities Investor Conference
21.12.20
Primoris Services Corporation Announces Pipeline Awards Estimated at $39 Million
14.12.20
Primoris Services Corporation to Acquire Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC to Establish Leading Platform in Telecommunication Services
08.12.20
Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utility Award Estimated at $36 Million