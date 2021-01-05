LPL Financial Welcomes FDR Financial Group

With registered offices in Boca Raton and Hollywood, Fla., the team was founded in 1983 when financial advisors Jeffrey Solodkin and Leslie Zuckerman recognized a need for financial planning among physicians and business owners in South Florida. Over the years, the practice has grown into a boutique firm providing clients with comprehensive financial services. The founding partners are now joined by partners and financial advisors Jason Solodkin CFP, Eric Mathes CPA, and Jeffrey Blaze CFP, as well as Chief Financial Strategist Jeremy Schinder CFP.

“Our team is full of diversified members who specialize in a variety of financial disciplines – everything from estate and retirement planning to personal insurance (with more than $1.2 billion of life insurance under management) and corporate benefits – offering both fee-based and brokerage services*,” said Jason Solodkin, a next-generation advisor who joined the team about 12 years ago. “We want to be a one-stop shop for financial services as we aim to deliver holistic results. Our clients have access to an entire team qualified to handle complex matters and serve their needs.”

The advisors were looking for a partner that could position them to be successful serving their current clients as well as the next generation of clients. “We believe LPL is a long-term partner with the size and scale to support our growth while ensuring the highest level of service for our clients. It’s clear that LPL is highly committed to providing advisors with innovative technology and enhanced experiences. This decision came after thorough due diligence and research. We believe it will solidify our future and strengthen our wealth management operations so that we can spend more time focusing on our clients, their financial plans and their investment portfolios,” said Jason Solodkin. The team also appreciated LPL’s robust advisory platforms and solutions.