 

LPL Financial Welcomes FDR Financial Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 15:00  |  70   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, (Nasdaq:LPLA) a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that FDR Financial Group, Inc. has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, leveraging LPL as custodian. The team reported having served approximately $400 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. The advisors join LPL from Kestra.

With registered offices in Boca Raton and Hollywood, Fla., the team was founded in 1983 when financial advisors Jeffrey Solodkin and Leslie Zuckerman recognized a need for financial planning among physicians and business owners in South Florida. Over the years, the practice has grown into a boutique firm providing clients with comprehensive financial services. The founding partners are now joined by partners and financial advisors Jason Solodkin CFP, Eric Mathes CPA, and Jeffrey Blaze CFP, as well as Chief Financial Strategist Jeremy Schinder CFP.

“Our team is full of diversified members who specialize in a variety of financial disciplines – everything from estate and retirement planning to personal insurance (with more than $1.2 billion of life insurance under management) and corporate benefits – offering both fee-based and brokerage services*,” said Jason Solodkin, a next-generation advisor who joined the team about 12 years ago. “We want to be a one-stop shop for financial services as we aim to deliver holistic results. Our clients have access to an entire team qualified to handle complex matters and serve their needs.”

The advisors were looking for a partner that could position them to be successful serving their current clients as well as the next generation of clients. “We believe LPL is a long-term partner with the size and scale to support our growth while ensuring the highest level of service for our clients. It’s clear that LPL is highly committed to providing advisors with innovative technology and enhanced experiences. This decision came after thorough due diligence and research. We believe it will solidify our future and strengthen our wealth management operations so that we can spend more time focusing on our clients, their financial plans and their investment portfolios,” said Jason Solodkin. The team also appreciated LPL’s robust advisory platforms and solutions.

Seite 1 von 3
LPL Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Welcomes FDR Financial Group CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC, (Nasdaq:LPLA) a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that FDR Financial Group, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
21.12.20
LPL Financial, Professional Wealth Advisors Welcome Financial Advisor Bryan Schneider
17.12.20
LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Mother and Son Team
15.12.20
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for November 2020
15.12.20
LPL Financial Integrates RightCapital Within ClientWorks Technology Platform
14.12.20
LPL Financial Hires Brent Simonich as EVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer
14.12.20
LPL Financial Welcomes White Oak Investment Management
09.12.20
LPL Financial Awarded for Its Innovative M&A Solutions
09.12.20
LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Advisor Joe Mastroianni
08.12.20
LPL Financial Research Publishes Outlook 2021: Powering Forward