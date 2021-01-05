 

Signant Health Supports Trial That Led to FDA's EUA Recommendation for Covid-19 Vaccine, Perhaps the Fastest Phase-to-Phase Vaccine Trial of Its Kind

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 15:00  |  60   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leading enabler of evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today that the company supported what is believed to be the fastest vaccines trial ever conducted and conditionally approved by major regulatory agencies, including the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The trial program conducted all three typical phases in less than nine months.

Signant Health Logo

According to the company, the speed and accuracy of trial data collection from 40,000 patients worldwide was made possible only through electronic methodologies, including its eCOA software platform that was loaded to both provisioned smartphone devices as well as the patients' own devices (BYOD).

In total, 79% of the patient reported outcomes data were collected via BYOD while 21% of data were generated by a provisioned device.

"We believe this is an industry first in terms of overall trial speed and the quantity of patient-reported outcome data collected via BYOD for a late phase vaccines trial," said Roger Smith, Signant Health's Chief Executive Officer. "We are extremely proud to have helped our customer achieve this first-to-market advantage. The fact that the data were used to power and secure positive regulatory guidance for a Covid-19 vaccine is icing on the cake."

Smith indicated that Signant's eCOA platform was able to provide the sponsor with interim database locks every two weeks. These consistent touchpoints were critical to supporting the speed and regularity of go/no-go decisions throughout the trial.

"Trial sponsors continue to see the benefits of moving from paper-based data collection to electronic forms of data capture, particularly at a time when nearly all traditional trial approaches have been disrupted," continued Smith. "Now we have direct evidence that the data generated by patients from their own devices can effectively power a research thesis from perhaps one of the most important trials in our lifetime. And, importantly, that we can bend trial timelines while still generating high-quality data and evidence for regulatory submissions."

For more information about Signant Health, visit https://signanthealth.com/.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently generate quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all of Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant Health solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, IRT, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

Contact:

Heather Bilinski
media@signanthealth.com
+1.610.400.4141

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1202052/Signant_Health_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Signant Health Supports Trial That Led to FDA's EUA Recommendation for Covid-19 Vaccine, Perhaps the Fastest Phase-to-Phase Vaccine Trial of Its Kind PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Signant Health, the leading enabler of evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today that the company supported what is believed to be the fastest vaccines trial ever conducted and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
Angell appoints PURPLE to handle communications in the UK & Europe
Mammazentrum Hamburg selects DigniCap Delta for upgraded scalp cooling therapy
Kanazawa University research: Master designers: Architects of the brain revealed
Mobile Ad Platform Mintegral Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management
Markel hires Trevor Gandy to lead talent, diversity, and inclusion initiatives
Gift of Life Donor Program Leads U.S. in Organ Donation for 13th Consecutive Year
Terumo Enters 100th Anniversary Year
Titel
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
The World's First New Year's Eve Party in the Metaverse
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Acquisition Of MAP Energy's Renewable Energy Business
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods