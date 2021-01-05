Motorola Solutions Expands Cybersecurity Services to Secure Mission-Critical Operations

“Securing our products, software and customer networks to deliver public safety systems that are resilient to cyber attacks has always been a priority,” said Scott Kaine, vice president of Cybersecurity Services. “As we’ve seen, though, especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations are being forced to accelerate their digital transformation while simultaneously dealing with a dramatic increase in cybercrime, including ransomware attacks on cities, states and public agencies. With the additional services we’re adding to our portfolio, customers can be better protected against threats that may enable cybercriminals to get into devices and systems and access what have been traditionally closed networks.”

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced expanded cybersecurity services to help public safety and enterprises continuously secure their mission-critical operations. Today, cybersecurity breaches are occurring at a rate and level never before seen. Motorola Solutions’ expanded cybersecurity services help public safety and enterprise customers better defend their information networks, employees and assets against today’s threats.

Motorola Solutions’ cybersecurity services portfolio, which aligns with the National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST) cybersecurity framework, includes:

Managed security services — Security monitoring, incident management and reporting, patching and advanced threat detection and response to protect endpoints, networks and cloud applications and infrastructure.

— Security monitoring, incident management and reporting, patching and advanced threat detection and response to protect endpoints, networks and cloud applications and infrastructure. Advisory services — NIST-aligned risk assessments and consulting, penetration testing, governance and compliance.

— NIST-aligned risk assessments and consulting, penetration testing, governance and compliance. System recovery services — Business continuity and incident response planning, system recovery and post-incident analysis.

— Business continuity and incident response planning, system recovery and post-incident analysis. Cybersecurity training — Training and certifications for cloud security, incident response management and risk management.

Cybercrime will cost the global economy an estimated (1) $6 trillion by 2021, driven by complex IT environments, a limited pool of cybersecurity professionals and the ever-growing arsenal of tools and opportunities for cybercriminals, creating a perfect storm for organizations around the world. According to a recent study (2), 56 percent of IT security professionals surveyed said their organizations were at risk due to cybersecurity staff shortages. Motorola Solutions’ expanded cybersecurity services include a 24/7 security operations center (SOC) staffed by a dedicated team of experts who proactively monitor cybersecurity events around the clock, helping organizations to detect and respond to threats faster and bridge the cybersecurity talent gap.

“At Motorola Solutions, we believe safety is the foundation of everything,” added Kaine. “Through strategic investments in new acquisitions and our ongoing commitment to product innovation, we’re sending a clear message to the market and our customers that we’re serious about cybersecurity.”

Recent acquisitions include Delta Risk, a leading consulting and managed security services provider (MSSP), and Lunarline, a professional services firm with deep expertise in training, FedRAMP and Third-Party Assessments.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

