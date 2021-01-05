Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Compass Financial Partners

A nationally recognized leader in the sector, Compass Financial Partners provides institutional retirement plan consulting and fiduciary services to clients across the US; its combined plan assets exceed $14 billion. Additionally, the company provides private wealth management and financial planning services to select individuals and families.

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA), the middle market subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Compass Financial Partners, a Greensboro, North Carolina-based retirement consulting and investment advisory firm. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Compass colleagues will continue to work under the leadership of founders and Managing Partners Kathleen Kelly and George Hoyle. Ms. Kelly also will join MMA’s National Retirement Strategy Team and lead the Retirement Services Practice for the Mid-Atlantic region.

Commenting on the acquisition, Bill Jeatran, President of MMA, said: “Compass is a highly respected firm, recognized for its commitment to providing extraordinary service and measurable results to clients. Its acquisition represents a significant enhancement of our capabilities as we seek to further integrate health, wealth, and retirement into our total wellbeing solution for clients. We are excited to welcome Compass’ colleagues to MMA, and we look forward to Kathleen’s leadership on our National Retirement Strategy Team.”

“The addition of Kathleen, George, and their colleagues will significantly expand our expertise in retirement services,” said John Stanchina, CEO of MMA’s Mid-Atlantic region. “Compass is another example of our continued ability to attract the highest quality teams to join MMA which strengthens our ability to serve clients.”

Ms. Kelly added: “Joining MMA allows us to broaden and enhance the resources we offer to both our clients and colleagues. Our team is eager to play a role in the ongoing growth of this dynamic national firm.”

About Marsh & McLennan Agency

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC is a subsidiary of Marsh established in 2008 to serve as a platform for the middle market. MMA offers commercial property, casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits to businesses and individuals across North America.

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 35,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue approaching US$17 billion and 76,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal; LinkedIn; Facebook; and YouTube, or subscribe to BRINK.

