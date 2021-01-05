Herbalife Nutrition Joins United Nations Global Compact

Understanding the importance of engaging all stakeholders in addressing some of society’s most pressing problems, the U.N. Global Compact represents a commitment on the part of leading companies to adopt policies to improve our communities and uphold basic universal tenets related to protecting people and the planet.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company today announced it has joined the United Nations (“U.N.”) Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. With this commitment, the company is demonstrating its long-term support of the Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) as outlined in the U.N. Global Compact’s Ten Principles .

”We are proud to join the U.N. Global Compact and support the important work of the United Nations. By taking action and integrating the principles of the Compact into our business practices, we are working towards creating a better world,” said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition.

Through its environmental, social and corporate governance strategy, which aligns with the United Nations SDGs, the company will deliver on its promise to change society for the better by continuing to deliver premier nutrition solutions around the world.

“We are pleased to welcome the commitment from Herbalife Nutrition to the Secretary-General and the United Nations Global Compact, endorsing the Ten Principles and the ambition of the Sustainable Development Goals and to do their part to create the world that we all want – a sustainable and equitable world that will benefit those in need,” said Adam Roy Gordon, Engagement Director, United Nations Global Compact.

In 2019, as part of its commitment to the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals, Herbalife Nutrition launched its Nutrition for Zero Hunger global initiative, investing more than $2 million to help more than 10 organizations, including Feed the Children, The Hunger Project and the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, provide the tools necessary to eliminate hunger and empower healthy lifestyle changes.

This initiative is in addition to the work of the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, supported by the company and others, in improving communities around the world. The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation also supports disaster relief efforts by partnering with the American Red Cross and other local organizations to increase food, clothing, blankets, supplies, housing and safe spaces for affected children and their communities.

For more information about Herbalife Nutrition’s corporate responsibility efforts along with the U.N. Global Committee, visit the Herbalife Nutrition U.N. Global Compact website.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the U.N. Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the mandate of the UN Global Compact is to guide and support the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With more than 10,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 Local Networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005095/en/