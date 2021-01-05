Medallia to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.medallia.com/events-and-presentations .

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that CEO Leslie Stretch and CFO Roxanne Oulman will present at the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005250/en/