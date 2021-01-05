Always and Walmart Are Teaming Up With Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez to Support Girls in Sports, Because Sports Help Shape Who She’ll Become

Always and Walmart are teaming up with Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez to encourage everyone to help girls stay in sports. Millions of girls quit sports at puberty, in part because many don’t realize the long-term value of their participation, and therefore, don’t encourage them to keep playing. But the reality is, sports help her develop the confidence and skills she needs to do whatever she’s passionate about in life. That’s why Always and Walmart have donated $250,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) to help girls stay in sports, and you can help double the impact. For every view of the #KeepHerPlaying video on Walmart.com/always from December 28, 2020 to January 31, 2021, Always and Walmart will donate an additional $1, up to a potential total donation of half a million dollars.

An engaged support system plays a critical role in ensuring girls feel encouraged to stay in sports1. It helps girls realize that sports are important in building life skills and helps them stay motivated, even when the going gets tough. That’s why Always and Walmart have enlisted Olympic Gold Medalist, Laurie Hernandez, to rally everyone to help keep girls in sports. To help, they have developed tip sheets on Walmart.com/always that share practical advice on ways parents and coaches can support girls to keep playing, along with some special tips straight from Laurie to girls themselves.

“Throughout my athletic career, my parents’ support has meant the world to me. They’ve kept me going in the moments where I wanted to give up and have helped me zoom out and see how sports would benefit me long after my Olympic run,” Hernandez said. “I want all girls to feel the support I have always felt, so they are inspired to become who they want to be. This is why I’m excited to team up with Always and Walmart to help #KeepHerPlaying. Together, we can help keep more girls playing, feeling confident and striving for a better future.”

Research has shown that girls benefit heavily from sports2, with leadership, confidence and teamwork as three of the top benefits reported. This is especially important now, with more than 1 in 3 young people feeling less confident as a result of missing out on after school activities, like sports, since the COVID-19 pandemic3 began. Always and Walmart are on a mission to help girls feel supported and confident to keep playing.