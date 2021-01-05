 

Always and Walmart Are Teaming Up With Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez to Support Girls in Sports, Because Sports Help Shape Who She’ll Become

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 15:10  |  91   |   |   

Always and Walmart are teaming up with Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez to encourage everyone to help girls stay in sports. Millions of girls quit sports at puberty, in part because many don’t realize the long-term value of their participation, and therefore, don’t encourage them to keep playing. But the reality is, sports help her develop the confidence and skills she needs to do whatever she’s passionate about in life. That’s why Always and Walmart have donated $250,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) to help girls stay in sports, and you can help double the impact. For every view of the #KeepHerPlaying video on Walmart.com/always from December 28, 2020 to January 31, 2021, Always and Walmart will donate an additional $1, up to a potential total donation of half a million dollars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005296/en/

An engaged support system plays a critical role in ensuring girls feel encouraged to stay in sports1. It helps girls realize that sports are important in building life skills and helps them stay motivated, even when the going gets tough. That’s why Always and Walmart have enlisted Olympic Gold Medalist, Laurie Hernandez, to rally everyone to help keep girls in sports. To help, they have developed tip sheets on Walmart.com/always that share practical advice on ways parents and coaches can support girls to keep playing, along with some special tips straight from Laurie to girls themselves.

“Throughout my athletic career, my parents’ support has meant the world to me. They’ve kept me going in the moments where I wanted to give up and have helped me zoom out and see how sports would benefit me long after my Olympic run,” Hernandez said. “I want all girls to feel the support I have always felt, so they are inspired to become who they want to be. This is why I’m excited to team up with Always and Walmart to help #KeepHerPlaying. Together, we can help keep more girls playing, feeling confident and striving for a better future.”

Research has shown that girls benefit heavily from sports2, with leadership, confidence and teamwork as three of the top benefits reported. This is especially important now, with more than 1 in 3 young people feeling less confident as a result of missing out on after school activities, like sports, since the COVID-19 pandemic3 began. Always and Walmart are on a mission to help girls feel supported and confident to keep playing.

Seite 1 von 3
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Always and Walmart Are Teaming Up With Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez to Support Girls in Sports, Because Sports Help Shape Who She’ll Become Always and Walmart are teaming up with Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez to encourage everyone to help girls stay in sports. Millions of girls quit sports at puberty, in part because many don’t realize the long-term value of their …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Byron Wien and Joe Zidle Announce the Ten Surprises of 2021
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
P&G to Webcast Discussion of Second Quarter 20/21 Earnings Results on January 20
17.12.20
P&G Commits to 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021 and Inspires Millions Through Lead With Love Campaign
09.12.20
Procter & Gamble Announces CFO Transition
09.12.20
Crest Launches “12 Days of Crest Smiles” to Grant Holiday Wishes to Those in Need
08.12.20
Olay Body Teams Up with Olympic Snowboarder Jamie Anderson to Gear Up for Winter Skin Dryness
08.12.20
Procter & Gamble vs Henkel  – Welche Aktie ist der bessere Kauf?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
108
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?