ResMed Announces Participation in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) via webcast.
More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. Conference attendees will be able to access the video webcast via the J.P. Morgan Digital Conference Book. The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for approximately 30 days following the conference.
About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005330/en/
