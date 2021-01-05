ResMed Announces Participation in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) via webcast.

More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. Conference attendees will be able to access the video webcast via the J.P. Morgan Digital Conference Book. The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for approximately 30 days following the conference.