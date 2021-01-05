Elastic Appoints Ashutosh Kulkarni Chief Product Officer

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced the appointment of Ashutosh Kulkarni as chief product officer (CPO). Kulkarni will be responsible for leading engineering and product management, with a focus on enhancing the Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions and delivering a best-in-class cloud service to Elastic customers. Kulkarni will report to Elastic Founder and Chief Executive Officer Shay Banon.

Ashutosh Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer, Elastic (Photo: Business Wire)

Kulkarni joins as the first Elastic CPO, rounding out the company’s executive team following the recent appointments of Sally Jenkins as chief marketing officer and Paul Appleby as president, worldwide field operations. Kulkarni’s deep experience running multiproduct engineering organizations and working cross-functionally with business teams will enable Elastic to continue its customer-focused innovations across products and solutions, and to rapidly scale its Elastic Cloud offering, helping customers to derive actionable insights from data.

Kulkarni has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software and has led product and engineering teams at various data analytics, web infrastructure, and security companies, including McAfee, Akamai, Informatica, and Sun Microsystems. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mumbai, a Master of Science degree in computer engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California at Berkeley.

Supporting Quotes:

“I’m pleased to welcome Ash to Elastic as our first CPO. He joins as the opportunity to grow our platform and solutions has expanded exponentially and we’re leveraging that momentum to build impactful products that support our community of users,” said Shay Banon, founder and chief executive officer, Elastic. “Ash has experience building and running robust engineering teams while also working across marketing, field, enablement, packaging and pricing, and customers, to bring game-changing products and solutions to market. I am excited to work alongside Ash to bring the power of search to our community through our Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions that are built into a single technology stack, and grow our Elastic Cloud presence globally.”

“Ash has experience building and running robust engineering teams while also working across marketing, field, enablement, packaging and pricing, and customers, to bring game-changing products and solutions to market. I am excited to work alongside Ash to bring the power of search to our community through our Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions that are built into a single technology stack, and grow our Elastic Cloud presence globally.” “I’ve seen first-hand the power of Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack and I am convinced of the versatility and immense potential of the platform in helping customers derive insights from their data,” said Ash Kulkarni, chief product officer, Elastic. “I’m excited to work alongside the leadership team and other Elasticians to realize the full potential of Elastic as the next platform powerhouse of our era.”

Learn more about the Elastic leadership team here.