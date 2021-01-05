 

Cygnus Capital Nominates Five Highly-Qualified Candidates for Election to Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Board

Cygnus Capital, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Cygnus” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 2.8% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("AHT" or the “Company”), including 40,000 shares of common stock underlying certain call options, and a significant portion of each of the outstanding series of preferred stock, today issued the below letter to stockholders regarding its decision to nominate five highly-qualified and independent candidates for election to AHT’s eight-member Board of Directors at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In addition, Cygnus launched www.RenovateAshford.com to provide stockholders access to further information and future updates pertaining to its campaign.

January 5, 2021

Fellow Stockholders,

Cygnus Capital, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Cygnus” or “we”) is a significant holder of common stock and preferred stock issued by Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. ("AHT" or the “Company”). We believe that AHT’s long record of value destruction stems from abysmal corporate governance, blatant conflicts of interest, indefensible dilutive actions and the absence of a viable corporate strategy. In our view, meaningful and urgent change is needed in AHT’s boardroom in order to mitigate disaster and unlock the value trapped within the Company’s portfolio.

We believe it is important to note at the outset that Cygnus is not a traditional activist investor and has never before sought to nominate an opposing slate of director candidates for election. We are an established firm of real estate investment professionals that maintains a long-term perspective when it comes to our public market holdings. However, we cannot sit idly and continue to put our faith in a Board of Directors (the “Board”) that appears comfortable rubber stamping highly-dilutive actions opposed by major stockholders and other questionable insider dealings, including ones now being reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We feel that these decisions reflect AHT’s engrained anti-stockholder culture – one that must be changed in order for the Company to turn around and ultimately produce enduring value for all stockholders.

