 

Cintas Launches Surface Disinfecting and Personal Hand Sanitizing Wipes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

To help businesses maintain their stock of hand hygiene and hard surface solutions, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) now offers disposable Disinfecting Wipes and disposable hand Sanitizing Wipes. Disinfecting Wipes kill 99.9% of germs on washable hard, non-porous surfaces, and the Sanitizing Wipes are alcohol-free. Both are suitable for use in educational, retail, fitness and foodservice facilities.

“Placing Disinfecting Wipes and Sanitizing Wipes throughout a facility sends a message that the facility cares about cleanliness and the health and wellness of its patrons and employees,” said Markus Kuykendoll, marketing manager, Cintas. “Wipe dispensers are stocked in large quantities to help ensure product availability for building guests and workers, and improve worker productivity by reducing stocking frequency.”

When used according to the manufacturer’s instructions, the Disinfecting Wipes clean and disinfect in one step, making it convenient for facilities with high foot traffic and single-use areas. The wipes are suitable for use on doorknobs, desks, tables and other hard, non-porous surfaces throughout a facility.

Sanitizing Wipes fast-acting alcohol-free formula makes it easy and convenient to use. Wipes may be placed in common areas with high-touch points, such as doors, elevators, shopping carts, escalators, and more, so employees and customers can sanitize their hands easily before and after contact.

Disinfecting Wipes and Sanitizing Wipes are available in portable buckets or floor stands. The portable buckets are durable and easy to move. Alternatively, the floor stand fits well in front-of-house areas and features an accessible, sleek design. It also includes a built-in trash bin for easy disposal of used wipes to avoid unwanted trash from spreading throughout facilities. The powder-coated, steel stand supplies convenience within reach while also maintaining a high business image.

“Washing hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds is the most effective way to perform hand hygiene, but these essentials are not always available. Our Sanitizing Wipes provide a complementary option for cleaning hands in public facilities when soap and water isn’t readily available,” added Kuykendoll. “Additionally, our easy-to-use Disinfecting Wipes give customers and employees peace of mind that disinfecting options are readily available for use at any time.”

For more information, visit cintas.com/facilityservices.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday.  Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

Cintas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cintas Launches Surface Disinfecting and Personal Hand Sanitizing Wipes To help businesses maintain their stock of hand hygiene and hard surface solutions, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) now offers disposable Disinfecting Wipes and disposable hand Sanitizing Wipes. Disinfecting Wipes kill 99.9% of germs on washable …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Byron Wien and Joe Zidle Announce the Ten Surprises of 2021
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Cintas Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
08.12.20
Cintas Corporation Announces Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results