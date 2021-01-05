Cintas Launches Surface Disinfecting and Personal Hand Sanitizing Wipes

“Placing Disinfecting Wipes and Sanitizing Wipes throughout a facility sends a message that the facility cares about cleanliness and the health and wellness of its patrons and employees,” said Markus Kuykendoll, marketing manager, Cintas. “Wipe dispensers are stocked in large quantities to help ensure product availability for building guests and workers, and improve worker productivity by reducing stocking frequency.”

To help businesses maintain their stock of hand hygiene and hard surface solutions, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) now offers disposable Disinfecting Wipes and disposable hand Sanitizing Wipes. Disinfecting Wipes kill 99.9% of germs on washable hard, non-porous surfaces, and the Sanitizing Wipes are alcohol-free. Both are suitable for use in educational, retail, fitness and foodservice facilities.

When used according to the manufacturer’s instructions, the Disinfecting Wipes clean and disinfect in one step, making it convenient for facilities with high foot traffic and single-use areas. The wipes are suitable for use on doorknobs, desks, tables and other hard, non-porous surfaces throughout a facility.

Sanitizing Wipes fast-acting alcohol-free formula makes it easy and convenient to use. Wipes may be placed in common areas with high-touch points, such as doors, elevators, shopping carts, escalators, and more, so employees and customers can sanitize their hands easily before and after contact.

Disinfecting Wipes and Sanitizing Wipes are available in portable buckets or floor stands. The portable buckets are durable and easy to move. Alternatively, the floor stand fits well in front-of-house areas and features an accessible, sleek design. It also includes a built-in trash bin for easy disposal of used wipes to avoid unwanted trash from spreading throughout facilities. The powder-coated, steel stand supplies convenience within reach while also maintaining a high business image.

“Washing hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds is the most effective way to perform hand hygiene, but these essentials are not always available. Our Sanitizing Wipes provide a complementary option for cleaning hands in public facilities when soap and water isn’t readily available,” added Kuykendoll. “Additionally, our easy-to-use Disinfecting Wipes give customers and employees peace of mind that disinfecting options are readily available for use at any time.”

For more information, visit cintas.com/facilityservices.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005566/en/