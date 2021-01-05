 

Keith Poole Named Editor in Chief of the New York Post Group

News Corp announced today that Keith Poole, currently Deputy Editor in Chief of The Sun, has been named Editor in Chief of the New York Post Group.

Stephen Lynch, Editor in Chief for print at the New York Post and Michelle Gotthelf, Editor in Chief for digital, will remain in their positions and report to Mr. Poole.

The New York Post Group is comprised of the New York Post, the Post Digital Network (including the NYPost.com, PageSix.com and Decider.com), Post Studios and related mobile and tablet apps and social media channels.

“Keith Poole is the ideal professional to lead the expansion of the Post, whose financial fortunes have been transformed over the past two years. The Post has distinguished itself with bold and principled journalism at a time of malaise and myopia in media,” said Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp.

“The Post’s performance before and after the election has been exemplary, and it had a landmark victory over media censorship by Twitter that will resonate for decades. That vital victory also highlighted the increasing importance of the Post’s profound role in the national debate.

“I would also like to express sincere appreciation for the valuable contribution of Col Allan, who will retire (again) in early March - Col is the Dame Nellie Melba of editors.” Mr. Allan, a former Editor in Chief of the Post, has been serving as a senior adviser since 2019.

“I know what Keith can do to create and satisfy huge audiences for popular publications in the UK and the US,” said Sean Giancola, Publisher and CEO of the Post. “His expertise and leadership will be an important addition to the all-star roster at the Post, where Stephen and Michelle contributed to our record results over the past two years.”

“I’ve always admired the bold and brash journalism of the New York Post, and to now be a part of this legendary organization is a dream come true for a journalist like me,” said Mr. Poole. “I look forward to working with Sean, Stephen and Michelle to make this year, the Post’s 220th, one which would make Alexander Hamilton a very proud founder.”

Launched in November, 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is the oldest continuously published daily newspaper in the United States.

Mr. Poole was named The Sun’s Deputy Editor in Chief in February, 2020, having served as its Digital Editor from January, 2016, as the newspaper was ending its subscription model. He helped build The Sun into the largest digital UK newsbrand within two years. The Sun is owned by News Corp subsidiary News UK, and has been the leading newsbrand in the UK, according to PAMCO (Q4 2020).

Mr. Poole joined The Sun from the Daily Mail, where he worked for more than a dozen years, including as Managing Editor of the MailOnline in New York, from 2011 to 2016. His prior experience includes time as News Editor for the Press Association and a reporter with the Evening Standard.

In News Corp’s latest earnings release for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, it was announced that the New York Post digital network traffic grew 35% in September year-over-year to 144 million unique users. Advertising revenues at the Post increased 6%, which included 22% growth in digital advertising, representing nearly 90% of total advertising.

For Fiscal Year 2020, News Corp announced during the earnings call that following an increase in cover prices, digital advertising growth and reduced costs that the Post was on “a clear path to profitability.”

Mr. Poole will begin in his new position in early March.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

