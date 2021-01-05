Altius Provides Update on Coal Litigation Hearings

Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) would like to update investors in connection with its lawsuit against both the Governments of Canada and Alberta (collectively, the “Defendants”) in relation to regulatory changes that will force the discontinuation of coal-fired electrical generation from the Genesee and other Alberta power plants by 2030. The lawsuit seeks compensation for actions that Altius believes are tantamount to expropriation of its Genesee royalty asset.

In the Company’s most recent MD&A disclosure Altius noted that the Defendants had filed an application for dismissal of the Altius Statement of Claim and that this had been set for hearing by the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench (the “Court”) on December 8-11, 2020. This hearing took place before a Master of the Court on those dates. On January 4, 2021, the Master granted the application to dismiss the Statement of Claim on a summary basis and without a trial.