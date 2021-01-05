First. Exclusive. Free. Oh My! The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 Land Exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro
We’re kicking off the new year with a whole lot of firsts. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Un-carrier will be the first to bring the OnePlus ‘Nord’ line to the U.S. as the exclusive U.S. wireless provider for both of their latest smartphones: OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 (LTE). And T-Mobile customers can pick up the OnePlus Nord N10 5G for FREE when they add a line. Plus, both smartphones will also be coming to Metro by T-Mobile marking the first time ANY OnePlus device will be available for prepaid customers in the U.S. Both new smartphones will be available from T-Mobile and Metro on January 15.
“T-Mobile is no stranger to firsts as the first wireless provider to bring 5G nationwide and now the first to bring this new line of OnePlus devices to the U.S. and first into the U.S. prepaid market, too,” said Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer of T-Mobile. “But more than firsts, the Un-carrier is all about bringing more to our customers, more options, more value, more everything — without the compromise. And that’s what you have here — the most affordable 5G smartphone in our lineup that lights up the nation’s largest 5G network AND gets super-fast speeds in more places.”
T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader. As the first to build a nationwide 5G network and offering unmatched coverage with the largest nationwide 5G network that reaches more people in more places with 5G speeds. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers more than 270 million people across more than 1.4 million square miles — that’s more geographic coverage than the other two combined! And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G offering speeds as fast as WiFi to more people and places than before. And at T-Mobile, nationwide 5G access is included at no extra charge.
The new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone taps into T-Mobile’s low-band Extended Range 5G and mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G on America’s first and largest 5G network — and all that 5G goodness is on top of T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network which covers 99% of Americans.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49” FHD+ 90 Hz Fluid Display with quad rear cameras including a 64MB main rear camera. It comes packed with a 4,300 mAh battery and 30W capabilities for all the fast charging needs. The OnePlus Nord N100 lights up T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network and sports a 6.52” HD+ display, 5,000 mAh battery and a triple camera system.
