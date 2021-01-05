 

First. Exclusive. Free. Oh My! The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 Land Exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 15:05  |  80   |   |   

We’re kicking off the new year with a whole lot of firsts. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Un-carrier will be the first to bring the OnePlus ‘Nord’ line to the U.S. as the exclusive U.S. wireless provider for both of their latest smartphones: OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 (LTE). And T-Mobile customers can pick up the OnePlus Nord N10 5G for FREE when they add a line. Plus, both smartphones will also be coming to Metro by T-Mobile marking the first time ANY OnePlus device will be available for prepaid customers in the U.S. Both new smartphones will be available from T-Mobile and Metro on January 15.

“T-Mobile is no stranger to firsts as the first wireless provider to bring 5G nationwide and now the first to bring this new line of OnePlus devices to the U.S. and first into the U.S. prepaid market, too,” said Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer of T-Mobile. “But more than firsts, the Un-carrier is all about bringing more to our customers, more options, more value, more everything — without the compromise. And that’s what you have here — the most affordable 5G smartphone in our lineup that lights up the nation’s largest 5G network AND gets super-fast speeds in more places.”

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader. As the first to build a nationwide 5G network and offering unmatched coverage with the largest nationwide 5G network that reaches more people in more places with 5G speeds. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers more than 270 million people across more than 1.4 million square miles — that’s more geographic coverage than the other two combined! And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G offering speeds as fast as WiFi to more people and places than before. And at T-Mobile, nationwide 5G access is included at no extra charge.

The new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone taps into T-Mobile’s low-band Extended Range 5G and mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G on America’s first and largest 5G network — and all that 5G goodness is on top of T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network which covers 99% of Americans.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49” FHD+ 90 Hz Fluid Display with quad rear cameras including a 64MB main rear camera. It comes packed with a 4,300 mAh battery and 30W capabilities for all the fast charging needs. The OnePlus Nord N100 lights up T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network and sports a 6.52” HD+ display, 5,000 mAh battery and a triple camera system.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First. Exclusive. Free. Oh My! The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 Land Exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro We’re kicking off the new year with a whole lot of firsts. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Un-carrier will be the first to bring the OnePlus ‘Nord’ line to the U.S. as the exclusive U.S. wireless provider for both of their latest …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Byron Wien and Joe Zidle Announce the Ten Surprises of 2021
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity