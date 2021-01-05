First. Exclusive. Free. Oh My! The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 Land Exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro

We’re kicking off the new year with a whole lot of firsts. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that the Un-carrier will be the first to bring the OnePlus ‘Nord’ line to the U.S. as the exclusive U.S. wireless provider for both of their latest smartphones: OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 (LTE). And T-Mobile customers can pick up the OnePlus Nord N10 5G for FREE when they add a line. Plus, both smartphones will also be coming to Metro by T-Mobile marking the first time ANY OnePlus device will be available for prepaid customers in the U.S. Both new smartphones will be available from T-Mobile and Metro on January 15.

“T-Mobile is no stranger to firsts as the first wireless provider to bring 5G nationwide and now the first to bring this new line of OnePlus devices to the U.S. and first into the U.S. prepaid market, too,” said Matt Staneff, Chief Marketing Officer of T-Mobile. “But more than firsts, the Un-carrier is all about bringing more to our customers, more options, more value, more everything — without the compromise. And that’s what you have here — the most affordable 5G smartphone in our lineup that lights up the nation’s largest 5G network AND gets super-fast speeds in more places.”